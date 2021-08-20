Baby handed over Kabul wall as Chaos continues

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Afghans desperate to flee as chaos continues in Kabul airport Omar Haidar via Reuters Posted at Aug 20 2021 04:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A baby is handed over to the American army over the perimeter wall of the airport for it to be evacuated, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. Afghans continue to flee the country after a quick and stunning takeover by the Taliban who have promised life under their rule will be different from its 1996-2001 regime. Taliban fight trust deficit with PR blitz Several killed in protests against Taliban in Afghanistan Contrary to intent, Biden's Afghan pullout could undermine Asia shift Read More: Afghanistan Kabul US Army evacuation Taliban baby /overseas/08/22/21/taliban-stop-afghan-government-employees-from-returning-to-work/news/08/22/21/ovp-vaccine-express-tapped-for-pasig-city/news/08/22/21/dfa-says-40-more-filipinos-leave-afghanistan-amid-turmoil/sports/08/22/21/after-2-year-hiatus-pacquiao-targets-world-title-again/news/08/22/21/pagasa-isang-maintains-strength-over-west-philippine-sea