Baby handed over Kabul wall as Chaos continues

MULTIMEDIA

Afghans desperate to flee as chaos continues in Kabul airport

Omar Haidar via Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A baby is handed over to the American army over the perimeter wall of the airport for it to be evacuated, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. Afghans continue to flee the country after a quick and stunning takeover by the Taliban who have promised life under their rule will be different from its 1996-2001 regime.