California wildfire closes interstate highway Noah Berger, AP Photo Posted at Aug 20 2020 02:23 PM Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California on Wednesday, prompting authorities to close the highway in both directions shortly afterward. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues.