Cooling off as China issues drought alert

Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

A man jumps into a river in Beijing, China on Friday. China has issued a national drought alert as regions from Sichuan in the southwest to Shanghai in the Yangtze delta have been experiencing high temperatures with the district of Beibei in Chongqing reaching 45 degrees Celsius.