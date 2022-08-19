38 killed in Algeria forest fire

MULTIMEDIA

Algeria 'Tornado of fire' kills 38

Agence France-Presse

Algerian men check a charred bus in which at least 12 people were reportedly burnt to death following raging fires in Algeria's city of el-Kala on Thursday. Algerian firefighters were battling a string of blazes, fanned by drought and a blistering heatwave, with some areas recording temperatures as high as 48 degree Celsius, that have killed at least 38 people and left destruction in their wake.