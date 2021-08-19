Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Hundreds of families evacuated as wildfire hits forests near Jerusalem

Menahem Kahana, AFP

Posted at Aug 19 2021 08:52 AM

Wildfire hits forests near Jerusalem

A picture of burned forests around the Givat Yearim moshav in the mountains some eight kilometers west of Jerusalem, Israel, after wildfires ravaged 2,500 hectares of woodlands. Hundreds of families had been evacuated from 10 villages west of the city over the three days. The firefighters said there were no casualties.

Read More:  climate   wildfire   Givat Yearim moshav   Jerusalem   Israel  