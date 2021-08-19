MULTIMEDIA
Hundreds of families evacuated as wildfire hits forests near Jerusalem
Menahem Kahana, AFP
Posted at Aug 19 2021 08:52 AM
A picture of burned forests around the Givat Yearim moshav in the mountains some eight kilometers west of Jerusalem, Israel, after wildfires ravaged 2,500 hectares of woodlands. Hundreds of families had been evacuated from 10 villages west of the city over the three days. The firefighters said there were no casualties.
