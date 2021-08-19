MULTIMEDIA

Hundreds of families evacuated as wildfire hits forests near Jerusalem

Menahem Kahana, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A picture of burned forests around the Givat Yearim moshav in the mountains some eight kilometers west of Jerusalem, Israel, after wildfires ravaged 2,500 hectares of woodlands. Hundreds of families had been evacuated from 10 villages west of the city over the three days. The firefighters said there were no casualties.