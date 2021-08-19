Taliban urged to respect women's rights

MULTIMEDIA

Afghan women see unclear future under Taliban rule

Wakil Koshar, AFP

A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday. The European Union, USA and 19 other countries urged the Taliban to ensure safety of women and girls in Afghanistan after the take-over last Sunday. Afghan women raised concern on the possible impacts of Taliban’s return to power given their hardline interpretation of Islam, which prevented women from working, studying or travelling without a male companion during their rule in 1996-2001.