Pope Francis urges faithful to get vaccinated vs COVID-19

Pope Francis plays table football during the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday. The pontiff urged the people to get inoculated against COVID-19, which he said “is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable” during the pandemic.