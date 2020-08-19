MULTIMEDIA

Students join protests in Thailand

Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

Students use their mobile phones as flashlights at an anti-government rally at Mahidol University in Nakhon Pathom on Tuesday. The country has seen near-daily protests in recent weeks by university students demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha and a frank discussion of the role of the unassailable monarchy.