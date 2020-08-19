Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Students join protests in Thailand Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP Posted at Aug 19 2020 09:30 AM | Updated as of Aug 19 2020 09:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Students use their mobile phones as flashlights at an anti-government rally at Mahidol University in Nakhon Pathom on Tuesday. The country has seen near-daily protests in recent weeks by university students demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha and a frank discussion of the role of the unassailable monarchy. Read More: Thailand protests Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha students Mahidol University Nakhon Pathom multimedia multimedia photo