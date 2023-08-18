MULTIMEDIA

South Koreans protest Ulchi Freedom Shield

Jeon Heon-Kyun , EPA-EFE

South Korean protesters attend a rally against a US and South Korean military exercise in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on August 14 South Korean and US military Combined Forces Command will hold the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercises from August 21 to 31.