MULTIMEDIA

Church violence in Pakistan

Shahzaib Akber, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Christian community hold placards and shout slogans during a protest on Thursday against violent church incidents in Karachi, Pakistan. Armed mobs in Jaranwala, in the district of Faisalabad in Punjab, targeted two churches and private homes, setting them on fire and causing widespread destruction. The attack was sparked by the discovery of torn pages of the Koran with alleged blasphemous content near a Christian colony.

Read More: Pakistan Punjab Faisalabad Christian Muslim burning violence