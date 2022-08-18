Street artists show support for Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

Street artists paint symbolic talismans for Ukraine

Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

Street artists paint a mural on a wall near a building in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. Ukrainian street artist Yulia Abramova, with friends and colleagues paint a mural depicting a symbolic red the tree of life and white storks as talismans, who symbolically guard Ukraine during the Russian invasion.