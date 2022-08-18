Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Severe drought in Europe

Laurent Gillieron, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 18 2022 10:57 AM

Severe drought in Europe

Stranded boats are trapped in mud covered with greenery on the dried out shore of part of the Doubs river, a natural border between eastern France and western Switzerland, in Les Brenets, Switzerland on Wednesday. Europe battles water shortages as severe drought sweeps the continent. 

Read More:  Europe   Swwitzerland   river   drought   water  