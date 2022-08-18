MULTIMEDIA
Severe drought in Europe
Laurent Gillieron, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 18 2022 10:57 AM
Stranded boats are trapped in mud covered with greenery on the dried out shore of part of the Doubs river, a natural border between eastern France and western Switzerland, in Les Brenets, Switzerland on Wednesday. Europe battles water shortages as severe drought sweeps the continent.
- /news/08/18/22/suspect-in-teen-bikers-death-arrested-in-camsur
- /sports/08/18/22/should-pacquiao-accept-bob-sapp-fight-chavit-weighs-in
- /video/business/08/18/22/ph-shares-post-flat-finish
- /video/business/08/18/22/bsp-delivers-fourth-consecutive-rate-hike
- /video/news/08/18/22/who-expresses-concern-as-covid-sequencing-reports-decline