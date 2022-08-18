MULTIMEDIA

Severe drought in Europe

Laurent Gillieron, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Stranded boats are trapped in mud covered with greenery on the dried out shore of part of the Doubs river, a natural border between eastern France and western Switzerland, in Les Brenets, Switzerland on Wednesday. Europe battles water shortages as severe drought sweeps the continent.

Read More: Europe Swwitzerland river drought water