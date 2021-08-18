MULTIMEDIA
Thousands evacuate as wildfire hits southern France
Nicolas Tucat, AFP
Posted at Aug 18 2021 10:53 AM | Updated as of Aug 18 2021 11:03 AM
Firefighters douse flames and stand amid smoke as a wildfire rages near Gonfaron, southeastern France on Tuesday. Thousands of people, including tourists in campsites, have been evacuated as a wildfire raged near the plush resort of Saint-Tropez in southern France, the fire service said on August 17. Around 750 firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were battling the blaze in difficult conditions, with high temperatures and strong winds.
- /news/08/18/21/you-wont-get-what-you-cant-spend-gordon-on-budget
- /business/08/18/21/economy-unlikely-to-grow-by-6-to-7-pct-this-year
- /business/08/18/21/jollibee-to-open-first-store-in-spain
- /news/08/18/21/palace-more-needs-to-be-done-for-covid-19-vaccinations
- /overseas/08/18/21/1st-collab-ng-pinoy-at-timorese-artists-isang-wall-sized-mural