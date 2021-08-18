Home  >  Overseas

Thousands evacuate as wildfire hits southern France

Nicolas Tucat, AFP

Posted at Aug 18 2021 10:53 AM | Updated as of Aug 18 2021 11:03 AM

Wildfire hits southern France

Firefighters douse flames and stand amid smoke as a wildfire rages near Gonfaron, southeastern France on Tuesday. Thousands of people, including tourists in campsites, have been evacuated as a wildfire raged near the plush resort of Saint-Tropez in southern France, the fire service said on August 17. Around 750 firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were battling the blaze in difficult conditions, with high temperatures and strong winds. 

