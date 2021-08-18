Vigil held for Afghanistan in Los Angeles

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Afghan refugees, allies hold vigil to show support for Afghanistan Ringo Chiu, Reuters Posted at Aug 18 2021 09:54 PM | Updated as of Aug 18 2021 09:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman takes a moment in a vigil for Afghanistan outside the West LA Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, US on Tuesday. The vigil aims to show support for Afghanistan and comes as the Taliban takes control of the country while US forces continue to withdraw after a 20 year war and counter-terrorism operations as a direct response to the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Taiwan needs to be 'stronger' after US Afghanistan exit: president DFA urges Filipinos still in Afghanistan to 'immediately' register for repatriation Read More: vigil Afghanistan Los Angeles United States 9/11 attacks war on terror /sports/08/18/21/bundit-quits-post-in-ph-womens-national-volleyball-team/video/news/08/18/21/lalaki-huli-matapos-nakawan-ang-mga-niligawan-sa-tinder/video/entertainment/08/18/21/panoorin-eksena-sa-hollywood-premiere-ng-shang-chi/overseas/08/18/21/eu-must-take-in-afghan-refugees/video/life/08/18/21/veteran-journalist-jun-del-rosario-pumanaw-na