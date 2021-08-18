Vigil held for Afghanistan in Los Angeles

MULTIMEDIA

Afghan refugees, allies hold vigil to show support for Afghanistan

Ringo Chiu, Reuters

A woman takes a moment in a vigil for Afghanistan outside the West LA Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, US on Tuesday. The vigil aims to show support for Afghanistan and comes as the Taliban takes control of the country while US forces continue to withdraw after a 20 year war and counter-terrorism operations as a direct response to the 9/11 attacks in 2001.