Filipino nurses prepare for school opening in UAE Jon Gambrell, AP Photo Posted at Aug 18 2020 09:58 AM School nurse Ethel Lydia Matias, left, helps nurse Quenie Pabalate from the Philippines put on protective gear at the GEMS Wellington Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday. Schools across the United Arab Emirates are preparing for the opening of classes at the end of August amid the coronavirus pandemic.