MULTIMEDIA
Wildfire threatens Spanish island this time
Ramon De La Rocha, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 17 2023 06:31 PM
A man walks away with his dogs as a forest fire that originated in Candelaria approaches in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain on Wednesday. Regional authorities have issued an evacuation notice to residents due to the forest fire affecting the municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria.
- /overseas/08/17/23/10-killed-in-light-plane-crash-on-street-in-malaysia
- /video/news/08/17/23/grupo-ng-mga-bus-uv-express-operators-balak-humingi-ng-taas-singil
- /news/08/17/23/tulfo-scolds-dmw-over-unrealistic-promise-to-ex-saudi-ofws
- /video/entertainment/08/17/23/taping-ng-donbelle-serye-na-cant-buy-me-love-simula-na
- /video/news/08/17/23/vp-duterte-pangangasiwaan-muna-ang-14-paaralan-sa-sigalot-ng-makati-taguig