Taiwan holds combat readiness mission

Taiwan conducts combat readiness mission amid tension with China

Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Taiwan Air Force F-16v fighter jets in the hangar before conducting an evening take-off as part of a combat readiness mission, inside an airbase in Hualien, Taiwan on Wednesday. The recent visit of US lawmakers in Taiwan further escalated its military tension with China.