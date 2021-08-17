Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Thousands mob Kabul airport as Afghanistan falls Wakil Kohsar, AFP Posted at Aug 17 2021 10:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A US soldier securing the airport perimeter tries in vain to stop Afghans trying to enter the Kabul airport in Kabul on Monday. After a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. Read More: Afghanistan Taliban Kabul fall US war airport /business/08/17/21/del-monte-vinamilk-joint-venture-forays-into-dairy/sports/08/17/21/pvl-eyes-smoother-staging-of-2nd-conference/business/08/17/21/gt-capital-says-h1-consolidated-net-income-up-143-pct/entertainment/08/17/21/marie-kondo-returns-to-netflix-with-new-series/entertainment/08/17/21/kristine-hermosa-oyo-sottos-son-kiel-now-a-teenager