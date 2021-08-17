Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands mob Kabul airport as Afghanistan falls

Wakil Kohsar, AFP

Posted at Aug 17 2021 10:48 AM

Thousands mob Kabul airport

A US soldier securing the airport perimeter tries in vain to stop Afghans trying to enter the Kabul airport in Kabul on Monday. After a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. 

Read More:  Afghanistan   Taliban   Kabul   fall   US war   airport  