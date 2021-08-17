Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Coronavirus state of emergency in Japan expanded as it battles surge

David Gannon, AFP

Posted at Aug 17 2021 10:11 PM

Japan expands COVID-19 state of emergency

Pedestrians wearing face masks walk with umbrellas during heavy rainfall in Osaka on Tuesday. The COVID-19 state of emergency in parts of Japan originally set to end Aug. 31, was expanded by the government Tuesday to additional areas with restrictions in all parts of the country running until September 12. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   Japan   Osaka   coronavirus state of emergency   state of emergency Japan   rain   weather   Japan weather  