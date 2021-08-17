MULTIMEDIA
People protest against COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.
Stephen Zenner, Reuters
Posted at Aug 17 2021 12:07 PM
Demonstrators raise signs to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates at Summa Health Hospital in Akron, Ohio on Monday. The United States reported 38,482 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 382 deaths, with new cases rising 16.8% in the past week, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker.
