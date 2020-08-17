MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off in Wuhan where COVID-19 first emerged

Stringer, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

This photo taken on August 15, 2020 shows people watching a performance as they cool off in a swimming pool in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Wuhan City, where the novel coronavirus was first detected, slowly reopened businesses to improve its economy after China largely brought its domestic epidemic under control.