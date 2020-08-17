Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Cooling off in Wuhan where COVID-19 first emerged Stringer, AFP Posted at Aug 17 2020 05:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest This photo taken on August 15, 2020 shows people watching a performance as they cool off in a swimming pool in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Wuhan City, where the novel coronavirus was first detected, slowly reopened businesses to improve its economy after China largely brought its domestic epidemic under control. Read More: COVID-19 Wuhan China Hubei province coronavirus recovery epidemic