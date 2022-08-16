MULTIMEDIA

Taliban celebration on first anniversary of US pull-out

Wakil Kohsar, AFP

Taliban fighters hold weapons as they ride near the United States embassy on a Humvee to celebrate their victory day in Kabul on Monday. Taliban fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul as they marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan following the pull-out of foreign troops led by the United States.

