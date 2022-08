MULTIMEDIA

Malaysia's Najib loses appeal for retrial in billion-dollar scam case

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks during a press conference at the Federal Court in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Tuesday, after Malaysia's Federal Court dismissed his application for a final appeal that would spark a retrial. The case is the first of five graft trials facing Najib, who was prime minister from 2008 to 2018, for allegedly misappropriating billions of dollars from state fund 1MDB to his coalition Barisan National.