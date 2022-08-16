Chinese ship rattles India

MULTIMEDIA
Chinese ship in Sri Lanka rattles neighbor India
Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 16 2022 09:37 PM
The Chinese research and survey vessel 'Yuan Wang 5' is shown berthed at a dock at the Hambantota International Port on Tuesday in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan government granted permission for the high-tech Chinese tracking vessel to dock at the port for replenishment purposes, despite neighboring India's concerns that it could spy on New Delhi's military installations. The ship is described as a naval vessel used for tracking and supporting satellites.
