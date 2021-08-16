Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Afghan President Ashraf Ghan concedes, Taliban takes over

AFP

Posted at Aug 16 2021 11:21 AM | Updated as of Aug 16 2021 11:47 AM

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

Taliban fighters and local people sit on an Afghan National Army (ANA) Humvee vehicle on a street in Jalalabad province on Sunday. The Taliban were in control of Afghanistan on Monday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war, with militants taking over the presidential palace on Sunday night.

Read More:  Afghanistan   Taliban   Kabul   Jalalabad   Ashraf Ghani  