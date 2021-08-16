Taliban takes over Afghanistan

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Afghan President Ashraf Ghan concedes, Taliban takes over AFP Posted at Aug 16 2021 11:21 AM | Updated as of Aug 16 2021 11:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Taliban fighters and local people sit on an Afghan National Army (ANA) Humvee vehicle on a street in Jalalabad province on Sunday. The Taliban were in control of Afghanistan on Monday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war, with militants taking over the presidential palace on Sunday night. Taliban spokesman says 'war is over in Afghanistan' - Al Jazeera DFA raises Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan; advises Filipinos to prepare for evacuation Read More: Afghanistan Taliban Kabul Jalalabad Ashraf Ghani /sports/08/16/21/dont-sleep-on-ugs-pacquiao-promoter-warns/business/08/16/21/rcbc-posts-7-percent-increase-in-net-income-in-h1/video/business/08/16/21/pinoys-lost-about-4-hrs-work-per-week-due-to-pandemic/video/news/08/16/21/mga-pilipino-sa-afghanistan-ligtas-pa-sa-ngayon/business/08/16/21/4-illegal-lending-practices-na-dapat-iwasan