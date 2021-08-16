Taliban takes over Afghanistan

MULTIMEDIA

Afghan President Ashraf Ghan concedes, Taliban takes over

AFP

Taliban fighters and local people sit on an Afghan National Army (ANA) Humvee vehicle on a street in Jalalabad province on Sunday. The Taliban were in control of Afghanistan on Monday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war, with militants taking over the presidential palace on Sunday night.