MULTIMEDIA

Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 1,297 as search-and-rescue continues

Reginald Louissant Jr, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People drive past the remains of the "SacrÈ coeur des Cayes" church in Les Cayes on Sunday, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. Death toll jumped to 1,297 with 5,700 reported injured as rescue workers continue to search for missing persons after 13,600 buildings were destroyed and 13,000 damaged by the strong quake.