Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 1,297 as search-and-rescue continues

Reginald Louissant Jr, AFP

Posted at Aug 16 2021 11:58 AM

Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 1,297

People drive past the remains of the "SacrÈ coeur des Cayes" church in Les Cayes on Sunday, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. Death toll jumped to 1,297 with 5,700 reported injured as rescue workers continue to search for missing persons after 13,600 buildings were destroyed and 13,000 damaged by the strong quake.

Read More:  SacrÈ coeur des Cayes   Les Cayes   Haiti   7.2 magnitude earthquake   earthquake   disaster   Haiti earthquake  