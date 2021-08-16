MULTIMEDIA
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 1,297 as search-and-rescue continues
Reginald Louissant Jr, AFP
Posted at Aug 16 2021 11:58 AM
People drive past the remains of the "SacrÈ coeur des Cayes" church in Les Cayes on Sunday, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. Death toll jumped to 1,297 with 5,700 reported injured as rescue workers continue to search for missing persons after 13,600 buildings were destroyed and 13,000 damaged by the strong quake.
