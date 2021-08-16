Fleeing Kabul

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands wait for flights out of Kabul

AFP

Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on Monday to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. Thousands of Afghans went to the airport desperately waiting for flights out of the country, fearing a hardline brand of Islamic rule, while diplomatic offices organize missions to safely evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan.