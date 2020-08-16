Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands join pro-democracy protest in Thailand

Sakchai Lalit, AP

Posted at Aug 16 2020 10:36 PM

Thousands join pro-democracy protest in Thailand

Pro-democracy students raise three-fingers, a symbol of resistance, during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government demanding new elections, amending the constitution, and an end to intimidation of critics.

Read More:  Thailand   pro-democracy protest   anti-government protest   Bangkok   Thailand multimedia   multimedia photos  