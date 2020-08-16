Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Thousands join pro-democracy protest in Thailand Sakchai Lalit, AP Posted at Aug 16 2020 10:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pro-democracy students raise three-fingers, a symbol of resistance, during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government demanding new elections, amending the constitution, and an end to intimidation of critics. Read More: Thailand pro-democracy protest anti-government protest Bangkok Thailand multimedia multimedia photos