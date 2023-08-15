MULTIMEDIA

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Charly Triballeau, AFP

A replica of the Cabuchet Statue of the Virgin Mary (top center) is seen among pilgrims attending the Torchlight Marian procession during the Assumption celebrations in Lourdes, southwestern France, on Monday. August 15 is the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.



