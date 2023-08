MULTIMEDIA

Afghan nationals protest on Taliban anniversary

Amir Qureshi, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

An Afghan national with her hands and face painted takes part with others in a demonstration against the Taliban government in Islamabad on Tuesday during the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Afghanistan's Taliban government marked on August 15 the second anniversary of their takeover of the country with celebrations and a public holiday, issuing a defiant statement commemorating their surge back to power.