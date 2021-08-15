Haiti earthquake kills at least 304

MULTIMEDIA
At least 304 dead in Haiti earthquake
Ralph Tedy Erol, Reuters
Posted at Aug 15 2021 10:49 AM
People stand next to a house destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti on Saturday. At least 304 people were reportedly killed and 1,800 injured after the strong quake struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, that reduced churches, hotels and schools into rubble.
