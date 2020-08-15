Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Japan marks 75th anniversary of World War II surrender Charly Trinalleau, AFP Posted at Aug 15 2020 12:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People pray at the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, Saturday on the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. People followed markers to enforce social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they visited the shrine which honors millions of those killed in the war, including convicted war criminals. Read More: Japan World War II Yasukuni shrine 75th anniversary Japanese surrender multimedia multimedia photos