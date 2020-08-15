Home  >  Overseas

Japan marks 75th anniversary of World War II surrender

Charly Trinalleau, AFP

Posted at Aug 15 2020 12:48 PM

People pray at the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, Saturday on the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. People followed markers to enforce social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they visited the shrine which honors millions of those killed in the war, including convicted war criminals. 

