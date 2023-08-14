MULTIMEDIA

Body count in Hawaii fire still rising

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A Maui County firefighter uses a hose line to extinguish a fire near homes during the upcountry Maui wildfires in Kula, Hawaii on Sunday. The death toll in Hawaii from the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century was expected to cross the 100-mark, fueling criticism that government inaction contributed to the heavy loss of life. Officials say 93 people are known to have died, but warned the figure was likely to rise as recovery crews with cadaver dogs continued the grim task of searching burned out homes and vehicles in Lahaina.