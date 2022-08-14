Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Intensified response to stop Portugal forest fire

Nuno Andre Ferreira, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 14 2022 04:21 PM

Fighting forest fire in Portugal

Firefighters battle a forest fire in Rapa, Celorico da Beira, Guarda, Portugal, Saturday. There are currently 1327 operational, 392 vehicles and 3 airplanes fighting the forest fire.

