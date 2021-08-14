Record rainfall levels hit western Japan

MULTIMEDIA

Japan broadens highest risk level alert as record rainfall brings floods, mudslide

Kyodo via Reuterts

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Firefighters transport stranded residents on a boat in a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, western Japan on Saturday as a wide swath of the country experiences record levels of rainfall. Japan broadened its highest level 5 risk alerts to cover more than 1.5 million people according to public broadcaster NHK as rains continue to pound the area, breaking riverbanks in several cities and triggering a mudslide.