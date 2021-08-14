Home  >  Overseas

Japan broadens highest risk level alert as record rainfall brings floods, mudslide

Record rainfall levels hit western Japan

Firefighters transport stranded residents on a boat in a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, western Japan on Saturday as a wide swath of the country experiences record levels of rainfall. Japan broadened its highest level 5 risk alerts to cover more than 1.5 million people according to public broadcaster NHK as rains continue to pound the area, breaking riverbanks in several cities and triggering a mudslide. 

