Record rainfall levels hit western Japan

MULTIMEDIA
Japan broadens highest risk level alert as record rainfall brings floods, mudslide
Kyodo via Reuterts
Posted at Aug 14 2021 02:57 PM
Firefighters transport stranded residents on a boat in a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, western Japan on Saturday as a wide swath of the country experiences record levels of rainfall. Japan broadened its highest level 5 risk alerts to cover more than 1.5 million people according to public broadcaster NHK as rains continue to pound the area, breaking riverbanks in several cities and triggering a mudslide.
