Sydney announces tighter COVID restrictions to clamp down on Delta variant

Saeed Khan, AFP

Posted at Aug 14 2021 06:53 PM | Updated as of Aug 14 2021 07:31 PM

Australia announces tighter COVID restrictions

Near-empty ferries pass in front of the Opera House in Sydney on Saturday, as Australia's biggest city announced tighter COVID-19 restrictions including heavier fines and tighter policing to contain a Delta outbreak. Sydney on Saturday announced tighter restrictions, even as residents enter their eighth week of stay-at-home order while authorities struggle to bring a resurgence of COVID-19 cases under control. 

