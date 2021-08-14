Australia announces tighter COVID restrictions

MULTIMEDIA

Sydney announces tighter COVID restrictions to clamp down on Delta variant

Near-empty ferries pass in front of the Opera House in Sydney on Saturday, as Australia's biggest city announced tighter COVID-19 restrictions including heavier fines and tighter policing to contain a Delta outbreak. Sydney on Saturday announced tighter restrictions, even as residents enter their eighth week of stay-at-home order while authorities struggle to bring a resurgence of COVID-19 cases under control.