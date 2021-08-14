Australia announces tighter COVID restrictions

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Sydney announces tighter COVID restrictions to clamp down on Delta variant Saeed Khan, AFP Posted at Aug 14 2021 06:53 PM | Updated as of Aug 14 2021 07:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Near-empty ferries pass in front of the Opera House in Sydney on Saturday, as Australia's biggest city announced tighter COVID-19 restrictions including heavier fines and tighter policing to contain a Delta outbreak. Sydney on Saturday announced tighter restrictions, even as residents enter their eighth week of stay-at-home order while authorities struggle to bring a resurgence of COVID-19 cases under control. Australia clamps down on ‘most concerning day of the pandemic’ Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Sydney Australia Sydney Opera House ferry Delta variant quarantine /entertainment/08/14/21/kz-tandingan-naniniwala-sa-kalidad-ng-bisaya-songs/video/sports/08/14/21/basehan-sa-pagpili-ng-sc-justice-kinuwestiyon/video/sports/08/14/21/ensayo-ni-pacquiao-sa-los-angeles-dinumog-ng-fans/news/08/14/21/ilang-pinoy-ok-sa-booster-shot-kung-aprub-ng-gobyerno/news/08/14/21/laguna-to-remain-under-ecq-until-august-20