Omikuji offering

Philip Fong, AFP

A visitor attaches a fortune telling slip of paper, also known as "omikuji", to a display during her visit to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Friday, one day before the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. On August 15, 1945, Emperor Hirohito’s recorded address was broadcast over Japanese radio declaring their unconditional surrender to the Allies.