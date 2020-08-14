Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Masked crusaders

Carolyn Kaster, AP

Posted at Aug 14 2020 09:33 AM

Masked crusaders

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, joined by his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris from California, replaces his face mask after speaking at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware, Thursday. The Democratic candidates will battle it out with incumbent president Donald Trump in the coming US elections this November.

Read More:  US   elections   covid19   Trump   Biden   Harris   Democrats   multimedia   multimedia photos  