Christ and the coronavirus

Posted at Aug 14 2020 11:14 AM | Updated as of Aug 14 2020 11:28 AM

Soldiers of the Brazilian Armed Forces are seen during the disinfection procedures of the Christ The Redeemer statue prior to the opening of the tourist attraction on August 15 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazil has recorded another 60,091 coronavirus cases, bringing the tally to 3,224,876 since the COVID-19 pandemic began.