Heat wave bakes US Northeast, Pacific Northeast

People put their feet in water at the National World War II Memorial at the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Thursday, as a heat wave persists. The National Weather Service issued several heat and excessive heat warnings, particularly in the Northeast and Pacific Northeast, as the heat index is forecast to soar between 37 to 43 degrees Celsius.

