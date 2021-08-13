Climate agency looking into Italy’s record heat

MULTIMEDIA
Climate agency looks into record-high temperature in Italy
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 13 2021 09:13 AM
A woman fills up a bottle at the Barcaccia fountain near the Spanish Steps in Rome during a heatwave across Italy on Thursday. The World Meteorological Organization is investigating reports of a possible new European temperature record of 48.8 degrees Celsius on Siracusa island located in Sicily, Italy, as parts of Europe experience searing heat during the summer months.
- /video/news/08/13/21/jose-lingad-hospital-in-pampanga-now-at-critical-level
- /video/news/08/13/21/government-private-sectors-told-honor-national-id
- /sports/08/13/21/colangelo-exits-usa-basketball-empire-draped-in-gold
- /video/news/08/13/21/mga-tatanggap-ng-cash-aid-sa-qc-maagang-pumila
- /news/08/13/21/ph-covid-19-cases-rising-exponentially-says-expert