Climate agency looking into Italy’s record heat

Climate agency looks into record-high temperature in Italy

A woman fills up a bottle at the Barcaccia fountain near the Spanish Steps in Rome during a heatwave across Italy on Thursday. The World Meteorological Organization is investigating reports of a possible new European temperature record of 48.8 degrees Celsius on Siracusa island located in Sicily, Italy, as parts of Europe experience searing heat during the summer months.