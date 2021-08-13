Home  >  Overseas

Climate agency looks into record-high temperature in Italy

Climate agency looking into Italy’s record heat

A woman fills up a bottle at the Barcaccia fountain near the Spanish Steps in Rome during a heatwave across Italy on Thursday. The World Meteorological Organization is investigating reports of a possible new European temperature record of 48.8 degrees Celsius on Siracusa island located in Sicily, Italy, as parts of Europe experience searing heat during the summer months.

