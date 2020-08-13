Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Masked celebration Agung Supriyanto, AFP Posted at Aug 13 2020 10:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Brides and grooms dance during a mass wedding attended by 75 couples to commemorate the upcoming 75th Independence Day at a field in Bantul, Yogyakarta on Wednesday. In line with the prevailing health protocols, the Indonesian government said independence day on August 17 is to be commemorated digitally. Read More: coronavirus covid19 Indonesia Independence Day wedding celelbration multimedia multimedia photos