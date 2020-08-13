Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Masked celebration

Agung Supriyanto, AFP

Posted at Aug 13 2020 10:33 AM

Masked celebration

Brides and grooms dance during a mass wedding attended by 75 couples to commemorate the upcoming 75th Independence Day at a field in Bantul, Yogyakarta on Wednesday. In line with the prevailing health protocols, the Indonesian government said independence day on August 17 is to be commemorated digitally.

Read More:  coronavirus   covid19   Indonesia   Independence Day   wedding   celelbration   multimedia   multimedia photos  