Lake Hughes fire forces mandatory evacuations in California
Mario Tama, Getty Images via AFP
Posted at Aug 13 2020 04:22 PM | Updated as of Aug 13 2020 05:51 PM

Flames from the lake fire burn on a hillside near a fire truck and other vehicles on Wednesday in Lake Hughes, California. The fire, which quickly grew to 10,000 acres, was burning in the Lake Hughes area of Angeles National Forest prompting mandatory evacuations and threatening around 100 structures.