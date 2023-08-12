Wildfires gut Hawaii island

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Disaster's aftermath in Maui Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE Posted at Aug 12 2023 11:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents push a kart amid the ruins left by a wild fire that swept through the city up to the shore and port in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday. At least 67 people were killed in the wildfires burning in Maui, which is considered the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's state history. Like a warzone: Hawaii's fleeing tourists tell of escape Read More: Hawaii Hawaii. wildfire Hawaii wildfire aftermath Maui wildfire Maui wildfire aftermath /business/08/12/23/diesel-prices-to-go-up-for-6th-straight-week/sports/08/12/23/us-colleges-eye-tapping-rianne-malixi-after-intl-success/sports/08/12/23/fil-am-athletes-join-combine-camp-in-texas/overseas/08/12/23/massive-wildfires-in-maui-leave-dozens-dead/news/08/12/23/palace-to-launch-campaign-vs-fake-news-next-week