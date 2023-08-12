Home  >  Overseas

Disaster's aftermath in Maui

Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 12 2023 11:02 AM

Wildfires gut Hawaii island

Residents push a kart amid the ruins left by a wild fire that swept through the city up to the shore and port in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday. At least 67 people were killed in the wildfires burning in Maui, which is considered the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's state history. 

