Wildfires gut Hawaii island

MULTIMEDIA

Disaster's aftermath in Maui

Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents push a kart amid the ruins left by a wild fire that swept through the city up to the shore and port in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday. At least 67 people were killed in the wildfires burning in Maui, which is considered the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's state history.