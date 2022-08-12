Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Massive wildfire in Southern France

Thibaud Moritz, AFP

Posted at Aug 12 2022 10:02 AM

Wildfire in Southern France

A wildfire continues to rage near Belin-Beliet, southwestern France, on Thursday. French officials warned that flare-ups could cause the wildfire to further spread in the country's parched southwest, where fresh blazes have already blackened swathes of land this week.

Read More:  wildfire   Belin-Beliet   France   climate change  