Train derails in Stonehaven

Ross Johnston, Newsline-media via AP

Emergency services attend the scene of a derailed train in Stonehaven, Scotland on Wednesday. Police and paramedics were responding Wednesday to a train derailment in northeast Scotland, where smoke could be seen rising from the site. Officials said there were reports of serious injuries. The hilly area was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight.