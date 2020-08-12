Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Train derails in Stonehaven Ross Johnston, Newsline-media via AP Posted at Aug 12 2020 11:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Emergency services attend the scene of a derailed train in Stonehaven, Scotland on Wednesday. Police and paramedics were responding Wednesday to a train derailment in northeast Scotland, where smoke could be seen rising from the site. Officials said there were reports of serious injuries. The hilly area was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight. Read More: Scotland Stonehaven train derail derailed train traon accident multimedia multimedia photos