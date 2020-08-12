MULTIMEDIA

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute develops COVID-19 vaccine

Russian Direct Investment Fund, Handout/AFP

This handout picture taken on August 6, 2020 and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows the vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the development and registration of a vaccine that offers “sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus. The World Health Organization urged Russia to follow strict guidelines and necessary protocols in developing safe vaccine.