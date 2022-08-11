Pope Francis meets Indigenous peoples of Mexico

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis meets with Indigenous peoples of Mexico

Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pope Francis poses with Indigenous peoples of Mexico during the weekly general audience on Wednesday at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. On a Twitter post last August 9, the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Pope Francis expressed appreciation on the “genuine sense of family and community among #IndigenousPeoples” and the importance of “properly cultivating the bond between young and old and maintain a healthy and harmonious relationship with all of creation.”