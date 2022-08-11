Pope Francis meets Indigenous peoples of Mexico

Home  >  Overseas

Pope Francis meets with Indigenous peoples of Mexico

Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Posted at Aug 11 2022 02:12 PM

Pope Francis poses with Indigenous peoples of Mexico during the weekly general audience on Wednesday at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. On a Twitter post last August 9, the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Pope Francis expressed appreciation on the “genuine sense of family and community among #IndigenousPeoples” and the importance of “properly cultivating the bond between young and old and maintain a healthy and harmonious relationship with all of creation.”

