Pope Francis meets Indigenous peoples of Mexico

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis meets with Indigenous peoples of Mexico Vincenzo Pinto, AFP Posted at Aug 11 2022 02:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pope Francis poses with Indigenous peoples of Mexico during the weekly general audience on Wednesday at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. On a Twitter post last August 9, the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Pope Francis expressed appreciation on the "genuine sense of family and community among #IndigenousPeoples" and the importance of "properly cultivating the bond between young and old and maintain a healthy and harmonious relationship with all of creation."