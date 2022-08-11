Home  >  Overseas

Beach ball of collected waste in Tel Aviv beach

Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 11 2022 10:02 PM

Goodness gracious great ball of waste!

An art installation created by Israeli artist Tal Tenne Czaczkes of a large beach ball made of plastic waste collected on the beaches is on display at Gordon beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday. The artwork is part of an initiative by the Tel Aviv municipality to raise people's awareness in protecting the environment. 

