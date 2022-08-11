Goodness gracious great ball of waste!

MULTIMEDIA

Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

An art installation created by Israeli artist Tal Tenne Czaczkes of a large beach ball made of plastic waste collected on the beaches is on display at Gordon beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday. The artwork is part of an initiative by the Tel Aviv municipality to raise people's awareness in protecting the environment.