Fighting massive fire at Cuba fuel depot

Fighting fire at Cuba fuel depot

Yamil Lage, AFP

The Mexican firefighting vessel "Bourbon Artabaze" and helicopters battle to contain the days-old blaze at a fuel depot sparked by a lightning strike in Matanzas, Cuba, on Wednesday. The massive fire, which started on Friday, has destroyed four tanks and threatening four more has left a 60-year-old firefighter dead and 14 colleagues missing, according to authorities.