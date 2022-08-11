Fighting massive fire at Cuba fuel depot

MULTIMEDIA
Fighting fire at Cuba fuel depot
Yamil Lage, AFP
Posted at Aug 11 2022 02:04 PM
The Mexican firefighting vessel "Bourbon Artabaze" and helicopters battle to contain the days-old blaze at a fuel depot sparked by a lightning strike in Matanzas, Cuba, on Wednesday. The massive fire, which started on Friday, has destroyed four tanks and threatening four more has left a 60-year-old firefighter dead and 14 colleagues missing, according to authorities.
